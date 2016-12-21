Spark adds coverage on alternate road to East Coast post-quake

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 13:14

Spark has switched on a metro cell site recently in the community of Maruia, bringing much needed mobile coverage to the rural community, as increased road traffic passes through the area, following the closure of State Highway 1 last month.

Maruia is located on State Highway 65 which is now the alternative route between Picton and Christchurch, as NZTA continue to clear a path along the east coast highway to Kaikoura.

With an expected increase in traffic along this route, Spark has boosted the localised coverage, which allows Spark customers to pull over to make a phone call or send a text.

"Maruia is an ideal place for motorists to pull over to take a break, which makes providing localised coverage for our customers in the area, even more important as they can take a call," Spark Head of South Island Paul Deavoll said.

A metro cell is a small-scale cell site delivering service to a more localised area. It is placed at the local Chorus Exchange, and the antenna allows mobile coverage to extend approximately 400m in radius. This means mobile coverage is now available on the main road, the Maruia community, and around the Maruia Motel.

Spark has previously used a similar site in the South Canterbury township of Albury, to provide a service for the local community to great success.

Maruia Motels manager Debbie Sherman commented: "With the noticed increase of traffic in the area and with the motel also being busier the metro cell has made a real difference to the people living here and for our guests. "Before the metro cell was installed, Spark customers would have to travel further up the road to be able to make a phone call," she said.