Wool market steadies

New Zealand Wool Services International Ltd’s CEO, Mr John Dawson reports that the 6700 bales of North Island wool on offer saw a 93 percent clearance with most types firm to dearer.
The weighted currency indicator was down 2.17 percent compared to the previous sale, helping stimulate local levels in some instances, aided by recent opportunistic offshore buying, particularly in the poorer colour types.
Mr Dawson advises that compared to the last North Island sale on 15th December;
Fine crossbred fleece were 1.5 to 4 percent dearer with shears firm to 4 percent dearer.
Good colour coarse crossbred fleece were 1 percent cheaper with average style 3 to 4 percent dearer and poor colour 1.5 percent dearer.
Coarse shears were firm to 4 percent dearer with poor styles improving the most.
Early season finer short lambs were nominally firm to 2 percent dearer with coarser types easier.
Long oddments were 2 percent dearer with good style short oddments 4 percent dearer and poor styles 4 to 8 percent dearer.
Good competition with China and Australasia principals, supported by India, Middle East and Western Europe.
Next sale on 12th January comprises approximately 14400 bales from the North Island and 7500 bales from the South Island.
