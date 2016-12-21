TGH appoints Pierre Tohe as new GM Engagement

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 14:52

Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) today announced the appointment of Pierre Tohe to the role of General Manager Engagement.

TGH Chief Executive Chris Joblin says Mr Tohe, who is of Waikato-Tainui descent, is a proven leader in Maori business.

"Pierre’s tribal affiliations, years of experience as Head of Maori Business at BNZ and legal background, will help us stay joined at the hip with Waikato-Tainui and will open up the opportunity to explore investment partnerships at the hapu, marae and incorporation level," Mr Joblin says.

"Pierre’s appointment is in line with our strategy to appoint and develop tribal members within key roles in TGH where they have the skills and qualifications to advance the commercial, cultural and social outcomes of the wider tribe. His knowledge of tikanga will ensure we continue to work in culturally appropriate ways in line with the values and aspirations of Waikato-Tainui," Mr Joblin says.

Pierre Tohe was born in Huntly and is currently a trustee at Taniwha marae with family links to Waahi and Kaitumutumu marae.

He has been the Auckland-based Head of Maori Business for BNZ since August 2011, following earlier roles as in-house legal counsel and senior solicitor for the BNZ since 2003. Earlier in his career Pierre also worked at leading law firm Buddle Findlay as a solicitor for five years after graduating from the University of Auckland with a Masters of Laws (LLM) in 1998.

Mr Tohe says he is excited about the prospect of putting his experience to work for his own iwi.

"Over the past five years, I have seen the difference made by effective iwi investment strategies.

Waikato-Tainui and TGH have made a great start as pioneers of economic development since the 1995 settlement, and I’m excited to put my shoulder to the wheel. I have always had a vision to return and work for Waikato-Tainui and believe we will unlock great things by working as one across the tribe," Mr Tohe says.

Mr Tohe will start with TGH in early February 2017.