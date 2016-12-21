Award winning Leisure Communications and Marketing in NZ

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 14:51

Across the leisure industry and its various sectors there are numerous awards recognising industry excellence. However, until now, none recognised the best in leisure communications and marketing (with mainstream marketing and communications awards also overlooking the industry). Yet the leisure industry can demonstrate a range of examples of communications and marketing excellence, getting across the key messages of how the different parts of this industry entertains, enriches and improves quality of life.

Australasian Leisure Management have introduced their Inaugural Leisure Industry Communication and Marketing Awards and the first ever recipient of the Industry Association/Peak Body Award is our very own New Zealand Recreation Association.

Publisher Nigel Benton explains "when done well, marketing and communications build a brands reputation and add to the bottom line of any business. At the same time, communications and marketing are also about dealing with crisis and standing up to scrutiny, something that several of our winners have had to face in the past year. As such, these awards recognise this excellence among individuals, organisations, businesses and government."

"The awards recognise a cross section of activities from international businesses to start-ups, industry icons and national organisations to small operators, showing that effective communications and marketing is not just for big operators, and is more about a commitment to sharing what an organisation excels at."

"The New Zealand Recreation Association (NZRA) works at an agency, industry and professional level to build capability, develop partnerships, and equip individuals and organisations with the skills they need to deliver high quality recreation experiences that engage participants. Its vision is that in 2020 New Zealand has a strong recreation industry that meets the needs of current and future participants, so that through recreation, New Zealanders are active, healthy, and connected."

"The receipt of this award acknowledges the NZRA’s communication of its events, initiatives and activities to media, industry stakeholders, investors and government, raising the profile of its members and the industry."

New Zealand Recreation Association CEO, Andrew Leslie, said "We are so very proud to have won the Industry Association/Peak Body Award for Communications and Marketing. At NZRA we strive to communicate the incredible stories we hear from the New Zealand recreation industry every day, so it's fantastic to see all of the other award winners".