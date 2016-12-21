New event hire showroom opens in Christchurch

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 23:05

As the party and event season gets into full summer swing a new hire showroom opens to the public on Christchurch’s Blenheim Road, displaying a wide range of products with event experts on hand to assist.

The retail first-born from the August-announced merge of Continental Event Hire and Hirepool Events covers all event types under one roof: hire equipment for big events such as field days and large sporting fixtures, party hire needs (eg glasses, chairs, BBQs) and the more finessed requirements for special events such as weddings and high-end corporate occasions.

The showroom is the realisation of a match made in heaven and Hirepool National Events Manager Greg Cayford explains why they have taken this approach: "There’s a big difference between the demands of people organising a party, large event organisers or special event planners.

"Often the party people want to be self-sufficient and pick out their own items. Our event planners are on hand to assist with advice but these customers generally want to come in, pick up and leave.

"At the other end of the spectrum, special occasion organisers - particularly where weddings are concerned - appreciate a high end service that follows through from concept to completion with five star advice and quality equipment."

"Anyone walking through the doors will find the perfect entertainment solution, regardless of their requirements."

Previously, Hirepool’s showroom was based in Hornby, mainly focussed on hiring to large events, an area of the hire market in which Hirepool has carved out a good reputation. In August this year Hirepool announced the purchase of Continental Event Hire, a premium brand in the wedding and special occasions hire market. This has added to the Hirepool customer offering with additional quality equipment options (including more styles of marquee) and considerable expertise in this more service-oriented market.

The new showroom presents a relaxed and comfortable environment for discussing an event, while viewing displays of suggested seating layouts, the latest in table décor trends, service and styling ideas and examples of all the equipment options on offer.

Steering customers in the right direction, if they require it, is Marjorie Jones (with 20 years’ experience in the hire industry) and Raquel Marshall (referred to in-house as the Customer-service Queen). Behind the scenes, at the new Hirepool Events head-office in Rangiora since the merge, the combined force of the former Continental event hire team and Hirepool’s event team is available to also meet with customers in the Blenheim Road showroom, as required.

"We now have the most experienced hire team in New Zealand bar none - decades and decades of experience. As we say to our customers, ‘our team, your dream’," Greg says.

Several special customer offers are planned for the coming summer months to entice people to come and try out the new event retail experience.