Queenstown Airport to launch a new park and ride offering

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 08:17

Queenstown Airport Corporation (QAC) today (Thursday 22 December) announced plans to establish an airport park and ride offering, expanding the airport’s car parking options and creating an additional 150 parking spaces.

Beginning in late March/April 2017, the 12-month trial will operate between Brookes Road, Frankton and the airport.

QAC is working with Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) to coordinate the launch of the park and ride trial with the opening of Stage One of the Hawthorne Drive link between Frankton Flats and Remarkables Park, due for completion by May.

QAC Chief Executive Colin Keel said the park and ride offering will be aimed at those parking for three or more days, particularly visitors from the local and regional communities served by Queenstown Airport.

"We’re excited to announce the launch of an airport park and ride offering which will provide a safe, affordable and convenient service where locals can park their car and jump on a shuttle to right outside the terminal," said Colin.

"We’ve been working through several options for the park and ride offering over the past few months and are confident in the decision taken to make the trial happen. We’ve also been working closely with QLDC, NZTA and ORC to align planning on transport and parking more broadly," added Colin.

Details of the park and ride offering will be released in the New Year, including the shuttle operator, schedule and pricing. The offering will be based on a ‘pay-to-park, free-to-ride’ model where users will be issued two tickets at the pay and display machine -one for their dashboard and one for a bus ticket. During the trial period, research will be undertaken on customer satisfaction levels and usage profiles.

"We care about our visitors and the communities we serve and want to provide the best possible airport experience that we can. We’ve listened to feedback and we’re taking positive action to ensure our visitor experience is a memorable one," said Colin.

The park and ride offering will be located at Brookes Road, Frankton (behind Mitre 10 Mega and Pak‘nSave) near Glenda Drive and Hawthorne Drive.