Retail spending growth rises throughout December

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 09:33

The tally of spending through Paymark in December has now reached $4,214 million, representing the first 21 days of the month. The annual increase is 7.0% on an underlying basis from the first 21 days last year, once additions and removals of large merchants to/from the network in the interim period are excluded.

Spending has increased each week, as to be expected, but spending growth has also accelerated each week. Annual underlying growth was 8.7% in the last seven days, 6.7% in the previous seven days and 5.4% in the first seven days of the month.

Annual growth rates for the latest seven days were strongest in Otago, Bay of Plenty and Hawke’s Bay, suggesting an early shift to the holiday resorts. Spending growth was also strong in Gisborne, making up for some of the lost spending the previous week due to the power outage, but remains weak in the Marlborough region (which includes Kaikoura in Paymark’s coding).

Over the 21 days, sectors experiencing strong spending growth through Paymark included Accommodation providers, Liquor stores and Auto repair shops. Also strong were stores within the broad Hardware sector. By contrast, Clothing and Footwear spending growth was modest. As a sign of the times, the standalone Toy and Game retailer is now a small sector which experienced moderate growth while Taxi services declined in this busy time of year.