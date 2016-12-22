MPI lays further charges over bobby calves

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 11:41

The Ministry for Primary Industries has filed charges against another person over the alleged abuse of bobby calves during the 2015 bobby calf season.

A 65-year-old Pukekohe man has been charged for allegedly ill-treating calves by dragging them by single limbs while he was employed in a role that included transporting bobby calves around the Waikato to pet food processing factory, Down Cow.

The alleged offending happened in August last year.

The man is due to appear in the Huntly District Court in February 2017.

One person has already been charged and sentenced over bobby calf offences related to the 2015 season. Noel Erickson, who worked as a slaughterman at Down Cow, pleaded guilty earlier this year to abusing bobby calves and was initially sentenced to 10 months' home detention. His sentence was overturned for a jail sentence in November after MPI won an appeal.

He will now serve two years in prison.

Another case of alleged mistreatment of bobby calves involving Down Cow and its director Alan Cleaver is still before the courts.

MPI has also filed charges relating to allegations of a farmer transporting a cow while the cow was suspended from a hip clamp in July last year.

A 35-year-old Waitoa dairy farmer is due to appear in the Morrinsville District Court in mid- February, 2017, charged with ill-treatment of a dairy cow.