Fonterra appoints director communications

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 12:04

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited this week announced the appointment of Helen Moore to the role of Director Communications, effective 1 January 2017.

Helen, who has been heading up Communications in an acting capacity since September, brings over 15 years’ experience in business management to the role.

Chief Executive Theo Spierings said Helen is ideally placed to lead the Co-operative’s internal and external communications function.

"Helen will draw on her extensive commercial leadership, in-depth business knowledge and strong connections, with support from a capable leadership team of communication experts, to further strengthen Fonterra’s reputation both here in New Zealand and globally.

"She’s an enthusiastic leader, with a passion for developing strong teams, and her recent leadership across our transformation programme has demonstrated her ability in accelerating our Co-operative’s performance."

Helen has previously held senior leadership roles in Fonterra’s Global Operations business unit, including leading its Global Supply Chain, with responsibility for the delivery of over 2 million tonnes of export products per year to 100 countries around the globe. Prior to joining Fonterra in 2010, she held management roles in the insurance and financial services sector.

Helen will report to Mike Cronin, Managing Director Corporate Affairs.