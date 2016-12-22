2017 NZ HR Awards Finalists announced

|
The Human Resources Institute of New Zealand are pleased to give the following individuals and organisations an early Christmas gift by announcing they are finalists for the 2017 NZ HR Awards.
The NZ HR Awards are in their 15th year of recognising excellence in the Human Resources profession in New Zealand. This year the Human Resources Institute of New Zealand has received a record number of submissions, over a record number of award categories.
With the awards presentation dinner to be held at SKYCITY Auckland Convention Centre on Thursday 23rd February 2017 the finalist will be able to relax over the summer holidays and wonder if they will be crowned the best in industry.
The 2017 NZ HR Awards Finalists are:
HR Generalist of the Year in association with Melbourne Business School
Estelle Curd - HR and Health and Safety Manager, Armstrong Motor Group
Caroline Fleetwood - General Manager, People, Culture and Safety, Christchurch International Airport Limited
HR Specialist of the Year
Julie Simpson - Employment Relations Business Partner, The Warehouse Group
Kaleena Muirhead - Senior Organisational Development Consultant, Regional Facilities Auckland
Emerging HR Practitioner of the Year in association with Melbourne Business School
Amy Bonham - Associate Strategic Advisor, Auckland Council
Samantha Hamilton - People Support Advisor, Noel Leeming Group
HR Researcher of the Year
Bevan Catley - Associate Professor, Massey University
Jane Parker - Professor (HRM and Employment Relations) Massey University
HR Volunteer of the Year
Claire Bourne - General Manager - People and Development, NgÄi Tahu Farming Limited
Supportive CEO of the Year in association with Strategic Pay
Lance Walker - Chief Executive Officer, Cigna New Zealand ‘Christian Dahmen Memorial Award’ for HR Innovation in association with On-Brand Partners
Cigna NZ
Vodafone
The Warehouse Group
Award for Health, Safety and Wellbeing in association with Southern Cross Health Society
Hellers Limited
Post Haste Limited
Ministry of Social Development
Well-Connected Alliance
Award for Talent Development/Management
Harrison Grierson in partnership with CEB
University of Auckland
The Warehouse Group
Award for HR Technology in association with ELMO Talent Management Software
Aurecon NZ Ltd
The Warehouse Group
The Warehouse Group
Award for Corporate Social Responsibility
The Langham, Auckland
Aurecon NZ Ltd
The Warehouse Group
Award for Organisational Change and Development in association with Human Synergistics
Fletcher Building
The University of Auckland
The Warehouse Group
HR Business Contribution Award for Small Enterprises/Not-for-Profit
Lifewise,APT, MMN
Award for Learning and Development Capability in the Public Sector in association with The Skills Organisation
Counties Manukau DHB
Award for Recruitment Excellence
RWA Technology People
Beca
Award for Diversity and Inclusion
Auckland DHB
Noel Leeming Group
Award for Workplace Engagement Programme of the Year in association with Gallup
TSB Bank
Real Journeys
Human Resources Institute of New Zealand Branch of the Year
Wild South
Hutt Valley
Chris Till, Chief Executive of the Human Resources Institute of New Zealand (HRINZ) says "This group of individuals and organisations is only a small pocket of the industry that are doing amazing things for everyday New Zealanders and their workplaces. While it would be nice to give them all awards and even those who put in submissions, we had the very difficult task of choosing only one winner in each category".
"The profession of Human Resources is one that is on the up and up and is a cornerstone to organisational success, so being able to celebrate the best in the industry is very special", says Till.
