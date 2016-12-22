2017 NZ HR Awards Finalists announced

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 13:16

The Human Resources Institute of New Zealand are pleased to give the following individuals and organisations an early Christmas gift by announcing they are finalists for the 2017 NZ HR Awards.

The NZ HR Awards are in their 15th year of recognising excellence in the Human Resources profession in New Zealand. This year the Human Resources Institute of New Zealand has received a record number of submissions, over a record number of award categories.

With the awards presentation dinner to be held at SKYCITY Auckland Convention Centre on Thursday 23rd February 2017 the finalist will be able to relax over the summer holidays and wonder if they will be crowned the best in industry.

The 2017 NZ HR Awards Finalists are:

HR Generalist of the Year in association with Melbourne Business School

Estelle Curd - HR and Health and Safety Manager, Armstrong Motor Group

Caroline Fleetwood - General Manager, People, Culture and Safety, Christchurch International Airport Limited

HR Specialist of the Year

Julie Simpson - Employment Relations Business Partner, The Warehouse Group

Kaleena Muirhead - Senior Organisational Development Consultant, Regional Facilities Auckland

Emerging HR Practitioner of the Year in association with Melbourne Business School

Amy Bonham - Associate Strategic Advisor, Auckland Council

Samantha Hamilton - People Support Advisor, Noel Leeming Group

HR Researcher of the Year

Bevan Catley - Associate Professor, Massey University

Jane Parker - Professor (HRM and Employment Relations) Massey University

HR Volunteer of the Year

Claire Bourne - General Manager - People and Development, NgÄi Tahu Farming Limited

Supportive CEO of the Year in association with Strategic Pay

Lance Walker - Chief Executive Officer, Cigna New Zealand ‘Christian Dahmen Memorial Award’ for HR Innovation in association with On-Brand Partners

Cigna NZ

Vodafone

The Warehouse Group

Award for Health, Safety and Wellbeing in association with Southern Cross Health Society

Hellers Limited

Post Haste Limited

Ministry of Social Development

Well-Connected Alliance

Award for Talent Development/Management

Harrison Grierson in partnership with CEB

University of Auckland

The Warehouse Group

Award for HR Technology in association with ELMO Talent Management Software

Aurecon NZ Ltd

The Warehouse Group

The Warehouse Group

Award for Corporate Social Responsibility

The Langham, Auckland

Aurecon NZ Ltd

The Warehouse Group

Award for Organisational Change and Development in association with Human Synergistics

Fletcher Building

The University of Auckland

The Warehouse Group

HR Business Contribution Award for Small Enterprises/Not-for-Profit

Lifewise,APT, MMN

Award for Learning and Development Capability in the Public Sector in association with The Skills Organisation

Counties Manukau DHB

Award for Recruitment Excellence

RWA Technology People

Beca

Award for Diversity and Inclusion

Auckland DHB

Noel Leeming Group

Award for Workplace Engagement Programme of the Year in association with Gallup

TSB Bank

Real Journeys

Human Resources Institute of New Zealand Branch of the Year

Wild South

Hutt Valley

Chris Till, Chief Executive of the Human Resources Institute of New Zealand (HRINZ) says "This group of individuals and organisations is only a small pocket of the industry that are doing amazing things for everyday New Zealanders and their workplaces. While it would be nice to give them all awards and even those who put in submissions, we had the very difficult task of choosing only one winner in each category".

"The profession of Human Resources is one that is on the up and up and is a cornerstone to organisational success, so being able to celebrate the best in the industry is very special", says Till.