PNCC and MDC thank CEDA CEO

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 12:59

The Central Economic Development Agency’s two shareholders, the Palmerston North City and Manawatu District Councils have praised outgoing Chief Executive Will Samuel for his work in establishing the new agency. PNCC Deputy Mayor Tangi Utikere says Mr Samuel has been extremely busy since starting in the role in July.

"He has created a new team which draws on the experience from Vision Manawatu and Destination Manawatu and has brought new talent on board. A great strategy for the organisation is also well under way."

"We want to thank Will for all his hard work and wish him well for the future. We now have a solid foundation for a new Chief Executive to build upon."

Manawatu District Mayor Helen Worboys says the CEDA Board will begin the recruitment process in the New Year.

"We are confident we will attract the right candidate to lead our new agency and we expect a smooth transition because Will has agreed to stay on until a new Chief Executive is appointed."

"As joint owners of CEDA, we are committed to its ongoing development as a single agency to oversee tourism and economic development in our region," says Mr Utikere. "CEDA will drive economic growth, promote investment and advance the work already achieved in a variety of sectors expanding agribusiness and logistics as well as the health and call centre industries," says Mrs Worboys.