New City Rail Link Limited Chair appointed

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 13:58

Auckland Council and the Government have appointed Mr Brian Roche as the establishment chair of City Rail Link (CRL) Limited.

Mr Roche is the Group Chief Executive of New Zealand Post Group, a position he will step down from in April 2017. He also chairs Antarctica NZ, Hurricanes GP Ltd, Major Events Investment Panel, Tait New Zealand Ltd and Wellington Gateway Partnership.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says Mr Roche’s extensive background in the public and private sectors, including his current role with Transmission Gully, will be a welcome addition to the City Rail Link project.

"The CRL is an important project for Auckland. It will double rail capacity, decrease congestion and improve travel times. I welcome Mr Roche’s appointment and look forward to his strong leadership helping deliver the project on time and in budget," says Phil Goff.

Background information

The City Rail Link (CRL) is New Zealand's largest public transport project and is the top transport priority for Auckland. It will more than double the number of people able to use Auckland’s rail network.

The CRL will extend Auckland’s passenger rail system past Britomart to connect to the existing regional rail network at Mt Eden.

Britomart will become a through station with new stations near Aotea Square and Karangahape Road, and a redeveloped station at Mount Eden.

The CRL will have twin 3.4km long tunnels up to 42 metres below the city centre streets. It is estimated to open in 2023.

In September 2016, Auckland Council and the Crown signed the CRL Heads of Agreement that confirmed:

- A funding arrangement where Auckland Council and the Crown will each pay half of the total capitalised costs of the project.

- The establishment of a company (City Rail Link Limited) which will be responsible for the delivery of the project on behalf of the Council and the Crown.

- Joint share in development opportunities arising from the project.

- Auckland Transport has a critical role as Auckland’s key transport entity, and will assist the CRL company to deliver its objectives.

- KiwiRail has a formal role in ensuring the CRL’s seamless interface with the wider rail network, including freight.

City Rail Link Limited will consist of five directors, including the Chair, who are appointed jointly by the Council and the Crown.

Mr Roche will assist with the appointment of the four remaining directors.