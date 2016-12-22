Brian Roche to chair City Rail Link Limited

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 14:54

Transport Minister Simon Bridges and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff have announced the appointment of Brian Roche as Chair Designate of City Rail Link Limited.

Under the Heads of Agreement signed by the Crown and Auckland Council, City Rail Link Limited will be an independent company, created to deliver Auckland’s CRL.

"CRL is a significant infrastructure project, which will enhance the capacity and performance of Auckland rail services, and improve transport outcomes across Auckland," Mr Bridges says.

"Mr Roche has an extensive background and track record in both the public and private sectors, and can provide the leadership needed to make this important project a success.

"He has worked with central and local government, and has an excellent understanding of large scale project delivery. The Mayor of Auckland and I are pleased to announce he will use this experience to deliver the CRL.

"Mr Roche’s previous experience with the Auckland Regional Transport Agency, New Zealand Transport Agency and his current role with Transmission Gully will be of particular value."

His appointment will begin from the incorporation of City Rail Link Limited.