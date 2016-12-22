Pasifika Education Centre Board appointments

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 15:27

Pacific Peoples Minister Alfred Ngaro has announced a number of appointments and reappointments to the Pasifika Education Centre Trust Board (PEC).

PEC is a long standing Pacific community education provider based in Auckland. The Trustees appointed are Mele Wendt (Chair), Sefita Hao’uli, Janitta Pilisi, Professor Tania Ka’ai, Everdina Fuli and Annette Karepa.

"I am pleased that the Pasifika Education Centre has entered into an agreement with Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT) to strengthen the delivery of Pacific languages education in New Zealand," says Mr Ngaro.

Earlier this year, MIT opened the Pasifika Community Centre at their campus in Manukau. MIT’s commitment to strengthening Pasifika communities closely aligns with PEC’s role to preserve, maintain and promote Pacific languages in New Zealand.

Funding from the Ministry of Education has been confirmed for 2017 to support PEC’s transition and relocation to MIT’s Pasifika Community Centre.

PEC’s community language programmes will form part of the wider suite of language courses being provided at MIT, which will be supported by the Tertiary Education Commission’s investment in MIT.