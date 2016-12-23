RedShield completes Series A funding round of $6.2 million

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 10:27

Leading web-application protection specialist, RedShield Security Ltd, today announced it has successfully raised NZD $6.2 million as part of a Series A funding round from Sage Technologies Ltd - the technology venture of investment manager and QuantRes founder Harald McPike.

Since launch, RedShield has quickly become one of the world’s foremost Web Application Firewall providers.

Co-founder and CEO, Andy Prow, says, "RedShield is the world’s first web application protection service to target 100% mitigation of known exploits. To have Sage’s backing is fantastic validation of the progress we’ve made to date."

The funds will be used to accelerate the company’s growth.

The capital raise marks the latest in a series of recent successes, following Kordia’s acquisition of sister company, Aura Information Security, at the end of 2015. RedShield also recently won "Best Security Company of the Year" at the 2016 iSANZ Awards.

Prow says the business has significant plans to capitalise on the opportunities afforded by cyber-security’s growing, multi-billion-dollar globally addressable market, which analyst firm IDC predicts will reach USD $101 billion by 2020.

Craig Mawdsley of Sage Technologies, who has joined the RedShield Board, says, "Sage believes RedShield provides an innovative solution to globally pervasive web security problems. RedShield is well positioned to be the next New Zealand high growth technology story."