Rotorua tourism sector gears up for a good summer

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 13:22

Rotorua’s tourism, accommodation and hospitality sectors are geared for a huge summer after a record off-season.

While Rotorua Museum has been forced to close due to structural damage but the rest of Rotorua is very much open for business including all other facilities in the Government Gardens such as the Blue Baths.

Renowned for its geothermal activity, MÄori culture and many tourism attractions and activities, Rotorua enjoyed a stellar shoulder season this year.

The sector’s performance through the shoulder season is a great sign for summer, Rotorua New Zealand’s chief executive Michelle Templer says.

Record visitor numbers are having a spin-off for local business with retail spending up and the Rotorua economy consistently performing ahead of the national average.

After an exceptional shoulder season we are predicting a big summer," she says.

"That ongoing strength in Rotorua’s visitor industry has continued to provide businesses with the confidence to invest in new developments, all of which are adding to what the region already provides.

"Rotorua is fortunate to have an incredible history and an abundance of natural attractions which are complemented by all the new developments that have launched recently or are opening over summer.

"The awe-inspiring Redwoods Treewalk Night Lights experience gives a totally different perspective of the forest, the new Motion Entertainment complex is great for indoor family fun and the upcoming opening of a new café at Blue Baths in the Government Gardens will provide spectacular views."

And there’s more to come, she says, including a new $30 million mÄnuka-themed visitor experience being developed near Skyline Rotorua by a partnership between a local iwi trust and New Zealand Manuka Group. Work on the new venture is due to start next year.

"Rotorua is constantly adding to its offering for locals and visitors which ensures a place at the top of the visitor must-do list, taking advantage of the ongoing increase in the number of visitors coming to New Zealand."

Latest Statistics New Zealand data from July, August and September this year, show a consecutive increase in visitor nights for Rotorua.

In July, visitor nights were up six per cent to 159,400 on the same time last year, while visitor nights in August increased by 18 per cent to 139,300 compared to last year.

Domestic visitor nights for September were up nine per cent on the same time last year to 92,700. [Figures for October, November and December are not yet available]

There was also an increase in attractions and activity participation over the three months with July recording 43,800 more visits then the same time last year.

August was also up by 12 per cent on the previous year, while attractions and activities participation for September increased by 23 per cent on the same time last year.

New Blue Baths café opening soon

A new café opening at the Blue Baths in Rotorua’s Government Gardens has become the new home for a grand piano with a local history.

Refurbishments have started on the upstairs tearoom area and roof-deck that overlooks the Government Gardens and the currently closed Rotorua Museum.

The art deco Blue Baths, which was structurally strengthened after the 1931 Napier Earthquake before it opened two years later, wasn’t damaged as a result of last month’s quake and remains open for business.

"The new venture is called The Social Room and will be serving modern food that is inspired by the heritage setting, food that encourages people to sit and have a chat," Blue Baths’ managing director Jo Romanes says.

Earlier this week she organised for the solidly-built German piano to be craned into the new café and the old upright piano to be removed after entertaining visitors for the past 17 years.

The newly repaired piano came from St Faith’s Church at Ohinemutu at the Lake Rotorua lakefront, where the sweet melodic sound entertained people for more than half a century.

"The piano will hopefully enjoy its new life upstairs and we’ll have a pianist in regularly to play it. I think people will enjoy coming to see and hear it in its new home," she says.

Local musician Rawiri Waru is eager to see the Gors and Kallmann piece in its new premises.

"The Blue Baths will look after the piano well," he says, recalling being drawn to St Faith’s Church to hear the piano being played when he was a youngster.

"I wasn’t religious [but] part of my music training was at the church, that’s where I learnt to play hymns. I didn’t know all the words but I would listen to the song and when everyone would go for a cup of tea I would have a jam."

St Faith’s Church member Gay Kingi is pleased the piano, which was gifted to the church by the founder of the Carter Chorale choir, the late Nick Carter in the 1950s, has a new home.

She says it is wonderful Mrs Romanes wants to breathe new life into the instrument.

"I can imagine there will be many in Te Arawa and Rotorua who have fond memories of the old tearooms on top of the Blue Baths."

The piano has taken pride of place in the upstairs tearoom at the Blue Baths, which is a venue for functions and stage shows, features a museum on its history and also offers geothermal bathing.

Local craftsman Shane McFarlane carried out the minor repairs to the piano from St Faith.

He will repurpose the walnut timber from the old piano which will be turned in to ukuleles.

The new café, The Social Room, will have fresh décor with modern furnishings that will enhance the building’s historic features.

It is due to open on 6 January 2017.