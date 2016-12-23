Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Incumbent directors re-appointed to Silver Fern Farms board

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 16:55

As no nominations were received for the two vacancies created by director election rotation, incumbent directors Dan Jex-Blake and Richard Young have been re-appointed to the Silver Fern Farms Co-operative Board without the need for an election.

Silver Fern Farms Co-operative Chair Rob Hewett says, "The continuity offered by Dan Jex-Blake and Richard Young remaining on the Board of the Co-operative is important as we enter into an exciting new phase at Silver Fern Farms. They are both very capable and the board values the significant contribution they each made in their first term as directors."

"Dan and Richard are also the Co-operatives appointed representatives on the Board of Silver Fern Farms Limited and they will bring strong experience and skills in this role as well."

