Education honours supported

Saturday, 31 December, 2016 - 12:32

BusinessNZ congratulates the 17 New Zealanders who have received New Year Honours for services to education.

Today’s list includes a large number of honours for those working in education, including science and education, and Maori and Pasifika education.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says education is the key to better social, business and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders and it’s appropriate to recognise those who contribute to educational advancement.

"Every aspect of New Zealand life can be enriched by better education outcomes, and there will be great support for this move to honour our heroes of education," Mr Hope said.