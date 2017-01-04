Fiat Chrysler and Google collaborate on a Uconnect system concept

Wednesday, 4 January, 2017 - 14:00

Fiat Chrysler and Google are using Consumer Electronics Show 2017 in Las Vegas to demonstrate a seamless integration of the award-winning Uconnect 8.4-inch connected vehicle system featuring Android, the world’s most popular open-source operating system.

A hands-on concept demonstration of the power of combining Uconnect with Android is on display at CES, Jan. 5-8, inside a Chrysler 300 sedan.

Fiat Chrysler is in collaboration with Google regarding the next-generation connected car systems enabled by the power of an open platform and ecosystem of Android.

"This collaboration with Google has been an extremely beneficial opportunity for both companies to explore how in-vehicle infotainment and connectivity technology continues to evolve, and what it takes to meet consumers’ increasing desire for innovation of information with minimal distraction," says Chris Barman, Head of Electrical Engineering, FCA. "With Android, we are able to maintain our unique and intuitive Uconnect user interface, all while integrating our easy-to-use systems with Android’s features and ecosystem of applications."

CES attendees can get one-on-one demonstrations of the Uconnect system powered by the latest version of Android, 7.0 Nougat, which includes core infotainment features such as radio and comfort controls.

The Uconnect and Android integration also enable a system that is built for connectivity and compatibility with the universe of popular Android applications. The demonstration will show a seamless integration with Google Assistant, Google Maps and popular Android apps like Pandora, Spotify, NPR One and Pocket Casts.

"Google is committed to building Android as a turn-key automotive platform that integrates deeply with the vehicle in a safe and seamless way," said Patrick Brady, Director of Android Engineering, Google. "This collaboration with Fiat Chrysler brings together the industry standard for connected car systems with Android to create powerful infotainment systems designed for the digital age."