Jeep and Ram sales up in North America

Thursday, 5 January, 2017 - 11:54

Legendary 4x4 car maker, Jeep, and RAM, which made its New Zealand debut in 2016 with the RAM 2500 and 3500 Utes, boosted their North American sales in 2016 compared to 2015 with Jeep up six per cent in the USA and four per cent in Canada, while RAM saw its US sales lift by 11 per cent in 2016 compared to 2015 and RAM trucks lifted their sales by just under one per cent in Canada.

Leading the sales increase for Jeep, with a 75 per cent lift in sales in both the USA and Canada, the Jeep Renegade has firmly established Jeep in the compact 4x4 sector with its combination of renowned Jeep ability in a new compact size. With more than 450,000 Ram trucks sold in the USA in 2016, a nine per cent increase in sales compared to 2015, the classic American ute is the volume leader in the RAM range, but when I comes to sales increase, the crown in the RAM range is held by the RAM ProMaster, better known in New Zealand as the Fiat Ducato.

In New Zealand the award-winning Jeep Renegade comes fully equipped and ready to tackle New Zealand’s great outdoors with the Renegade Trailhawk priced from $49,990 plus on road costs.

The RAM Ute range opens in New Zealand with the RAM 2500 Laramie with a recommended retail price of $164,990 plus on road costs and the RAM 3500 Laramie has a recommended retail price of $169,500 plus on road costs. RAM Trucks are backed by a comprehensive three year/100,000 km warranty with roadside assistance and a national wide dealer network.

The Fiat Ducato range in New Zealand opens with the medium wheelbase low roof van with a price of $56,990 plus on road costs.