Bosch integrates kiwi app to provide email in cars

Thursday, 5 January, 2017 - 13:39

A Kiwi-made app is getting global attention after securing a strategic partnership with technology giant Bosch to bring email into cars.

Bosch is this week featuring Speaking Email as part of their stand at the renowned Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 5-8.

Speaking Email is an app that reads emails aloud so people can safely check their email while driving.

Bosch is incorporating Speaking Email into their mySPIN platform, which enables drivers to use authorised apps on their iPhone or Android smartphone via a touchscreen integrated into cars and motorbikes.

"We are very happy that Speaking Email joined the mySPIN eco-system and are convinced that their existing solution will add further value to our customer’s offering to drivers" says Kay Herget, Global Head of Marketing at Bosch Softtec, Bosch’s business unit who develops mySPIN.

The event showcases the latest in innovative devices, gadgets, software and services and draws vast crowds. Last year 175,000 people attended the show.

Speaking Email was developed by small Auckland web development company, beweb, after director Mike Nelson got frustrated with the lack of such a product on the market.

Mr Nelson says the partnership with Bosch is major coup for the app which was launched last year.

"Bosch is way ahead in automotive technology - they have the only connected car system that allows apps to work seamlessly in the vehicle, so it is a perfect fit for us and very exciting they have chosen to partner with us," he says.

"Thousands of technophiles will be able to see the app in action in Las Vegas so we are stoked that our New Zealand made app is making it on the global stage."

Speaking Email differs from other alternatives in that it enables users to focus on important email content by avoiding reading out clutter - including signatures, disclaimers, reply chains and junk mail.

A premium version features the ability to archive, flag, trash or even reply on the move. Recently released features include voice selection and multilingual mode which detects emails written in other languages and reads them with native pronunciation.

Speaking Email can be downloaded free from the App Store or Google Play and works with all email platforms.

To download visit www.speaking.email

Speaking Email enables distraction-free listening to your inbox on the in-vehicle display