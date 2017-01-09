Working hard to find Good Business Eggs for Easter 2017

Monday, 9 January, 2017 - 06:20

BACS Good Business Eggs are beginning their quest to find the fifth annual winners for 2017. And over the summer period the long process of checking and verifying what business has invested in the community over the past year is being completed for the 5th annual awards in April.

Last year Contact Energy, KPMG and Countdown were winners at a superb evening kindly hosted by The Warehouse in Auckland.

As is stands the long roll is now down to a ‘medium list’ of 46 businesses and those that have been considered in this independent process are now under some scrutiny.

Julie Donvin-Irons Director of BACS says "Our next step now is to provide the panelists of community leaders with the information to appraise each business on their community investment, this will provide valuable insights which is good for all concerned."

Once the panellists consider who is best in each of the three categories, Health, Education and Community Empowerment the BACS Good Business Egg Awards will be presented in Wellington whereby BACS members and the general public can attend to find out who becomes a "Good Egg" and who wins the BACS Living Award.

In alphabetical order:

Air New Zealand, Annah Stretton, ANZ, ASB, Auckland Airport, Ballance Agri-Nutrients, Bell Gully, BNZ, Broadspectrum, Bunnings, Chorus, Coca Cola, Contact Energy, Countdown, CQ Hotels Wellington, Datacom, DB Breweries, Deloitte, Fonterra, Fuji Xerox, Genesis Energy, Hubbards, IAG, IBM, Kiwibank, KPMG, Microsoft, New World, Noel Leeming, NZAS, NZ Rugby, NZ Post, Ricoh, Sanford, Sealord, Skycity, Spark, TSB, Two Degrees, Unitec, Vodafone, Westpac, Westfield, The Warehouse, Z Energy, Zespri.

Website www.bacshares.org.nz