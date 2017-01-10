Corbel Construction begins 2017 with $35m of projects underway in Auckland

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 11:32

Corbel Construction (Corbel) has signed $35million of new projects in Auckland as the company extends its presence in the North Island. Established in Christchurch in 2000, Corbel opened an office in Auckland in October 2015 when their Group Construction Manager Kevin Burke relocated from Christchurch.

Kevin Burke, Corbel’s General Manager Auckland said, "Corbel’s Auckland team have hit the ground running. Auckland will come close to contributing around 30% of the company’s targeted annual revenue of over $50 million in its first full year of operations, this financial year.

"The major projects we have won in Auckland have been the result of our experience with large-scale multi-unit residential refurbishments following the Canterbury earthquakes, and the expertise we’ve developed providing construction management services to the community, education, health and commercial sectors."

Corbel has nine projects currently underway in Auckland with another due to begin later in the month, they include: The $3.5 million refurbishment of 560 Mount Roskill Road, a historic building to Heritage status in Mt Roskill for the Auckland City Council due to be completed in May 2017. The building on the corner of Mt Eden Road and Mt Albert road originally housed the Mt Roskill Council chambers, mayoral office and administrative departments;

The refurbishment of the historic Ellen Melville Centre in Auckland’s High Street due for completion in April 2017 for $4.5 million; The construction of amenities including a manager’s bungalow, kitchen, showers and toilet facilities at the Muriwai Camp Grounds on behalf of Panuku Development Auckland, an Auckland Council organisation for $2.4 million; Re-roofing, from flat to pitched, five school buildings at Birkenhead College for $3.8 million on behalf of the Ministry of Education, to be completed in November 2017;

The $350,000 refurbishment and upgrading of the Fraser McDonald geriatric mental health facility for the Auckland District Health Board to be completed in April 2017;

The $12.6 million refurbishment of 84 townhouses, Parnell Terraces, in Parnell for the Body Corporate to be completed in January 2018;

A $160,000 4th stage of seismic strengthening of the Market Garden apartments in St Lukes for the Body Corporate to be completed later this month;

The $2.5 million refurbishment and re-roofing of the Westview Medical Centre in Glen Eden for Helios JV, the building owners, with work to be completed in August 2017; Emergency re-roofing of 2 gyms at Manurewa High School valued at $1m; and They are also preparing to commence the construction of two new teaching blocks (Arts and Language) at Selwyn College valued at $5m

Corbel Auckland now has a team of 17 full time employees and last month moved into new office space at 14 Maidstone Street, Grey Lynn.

The company attributes its growth to its focus on key market sectors, developing long-term relationships with key customers and to providing exceptional customer experience in a sector not renowned for being client focused.

Corbel plans to extend its presence into other centres including Wellington in the near future to realise its strategic ambition of becoming a $100million national contractor by the end of 2018.

Kevin Burke said, "As demonstrated by our successful expansion into Auckland, Corbel has the capacity and necessary skillsets to secure and undertake large and complex construction projects, and deliver multiple projects on time and within budget."