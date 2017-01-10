Beebe Digital Media seeks crowdfunding

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 14:46

Beebe Digital Media, Incorporated is pleased to announce that we are now at the stage to seek equity-based investment and have created a crowdfunding opportunity on Equity Net Profile or by people contacting us directly at BeebeDigitalMedia.com/Investor-Relations.

Beebe Digital Media has four main areas that we are currently engaged in:

BrandBeeRadio.com is an online radio station that will grow into new stations and sell advertising via commercials as well as internal text-based ads.

TwoBeeMag.com is our online magazine that works in conjunction with multiple bloggers to give a cross-section of many different topics and we include advertising sidebars that are topic-based or static, depending on the page.

50th Century Media is a startup media production company that we own one-third owners in conjunction with Kavanagh Productions LLC and Arena SportsNet LLC. This will give us the ability to create content for TV shows and in the future, on our own IPTV station. BDM will have sole online broadcast rights of all material produced by 50th Century Media.

BDM Advertising is our internal advertising extension that acts as a sort of media seller that can create package deals to sell advertising on our products and we will also work on a commission basis for contracted clients as well.

CEO Michael Beebe said, "Today is one of the most exciting days of my life. This is where I grow my dream into a vision for everyone to see. I have wanted to do this literally for fifteen years now and the technology to do is finally at a point that it won’t kill us financially to start the ball rolling. I remember reading a marketing blog one time that effectively said that companies named after the owner are done so not out of ego, but out of pride and there is a psychological factor involved as well. If a company isn’t named after the owner, what are they ashamed of being associated with? I love what I have done and I am proud to have my name associated with what I have done."

Beebe Digital Media, Incorporated has opened up 20% of their stock shares for sale with the intent of raising $100,000 needed to start, but we have extra for sale also, so we can sell more if people want to buy more. That money will be used for other growth aspects of BDM.

Beebe Digital Media, Incorporated has decided to expand its stock shares from 1,000 shares to 10,000,000 shares and sat a sale price of $1 per share. This could raise a maximum of $2 million if all outstanding shares are purchased, but the target is to raise a minimum of $100,000.

CEO Beebe has admitted that some work still needs to be done to the various sites, but they are at least usable right now with the magazine site being the most complete. The radio station site is mostly finished, but a little work needs to be done on the station’s broadcasting to link it to the streaming media servers. Each site is a good representation of what BDM is striving for and Michael Beebe is very happy with all the progress that’s been made on his namesake company.