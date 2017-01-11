NZ Bankers' Association welcomes Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 10:52

The New Zealand Bankers’ Association announced today that the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (New Zealand) Ltd has joined the association, bringing the total number of member banks to 16.

New Zealand Bankers’ Association chief executive Karen Scott-Howman says: "We are delighted to welcome ICBC to the Bankers’ Association. China is one of New Zealand’s top trading partners. Having Chinese banks here helps take that important relationship to another level.

"ICBC’s participation in the New Zealand banking industry further enhances competition and diversity in the sector", adds Scott-Howman.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (New Zealand) chief executive Qian Hou says: "ICBC’s aim is to strengthen trade opportunities between China and New Zealand, and also to contribute to the New Zealand economy by investing in infrastructure projects."

ICBC was the first Chinese bank to gain a licence to operate in New Zealand. The bank offers its clients comprehensive corporate and retail services with a focus on boosting the bilateral economic and trade relationship between New Zealand and China.

As the voice of the banking industry, the New Zealand Bankers’ Association supports a strong and stable banking system that benefits New Zealand. Member banks work together on a range of non-competitive industry issues.

Other New Zealand Bankers’ Association members are ANZ New Zealand, ASB Bank, Bank of China, Bank of New Zealand, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Citibank, The Co-operative Bank, Heartland Bank, Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Kiwibank, Rabobank New Zealand, SBS Bank, TSB Bank, and Westpac New Zealand.