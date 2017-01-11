The Treasury appoints new Deputy Secretary

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 13:57

Treasury Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf has announced the appointment of Bryan Chapple as the Treasury’s new Deputy Secretary, Macroeconomics and Growth.

"I'm delighted to have Bryan join the Treasury. This is an important role focused on ensuring a stable and sustainable macroeconomic environment, while at the same time promoting economic growth for the country - which is critical to our ability to raise living standards for New Zealanders", says Mr Makhlouf.

"We had a high calibre of domestic and international applicants and Bryan’s appointment is testament to his notable experience and expertise. He is well respected across a range of sectors and known for his collaborative working style. I look forward to him joining our Executive Leadership Team." says Mr Makhlouf.

With an extensive background in economic policy and strategy, Bryan joins the Treasury from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) where he has most recently held the role of Head of the Office of the Chief Executive and prior to that, General Manager, Strategic Policy.

Prior to MBIE, Bryan held a range of policy and economic functions at the Ministry of Economic Development, De Nederlandsche Bank (the Dutch Central Bank), the Bank of England, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Bryan lives in Wellington with his wife and two children. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Administration (Hons) in Economics from Victoria University of Wellington and a Bachelor of Business Studies from Massey University.

Bryan takes up the role at the Treasury on 13 February 2017.