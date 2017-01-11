Auckland Rugby League announces new general manager

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 15:40

Auckland Rugby League's (ARL) board of directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Whaiapu as the new general manager of Auckland Rugby League, effective from Monday 9 January 2017.

Over the past few months the board have undertaken a review of the strategic plan and identified areas that require renewed focus and energy, including a highly skilled general manager to lead the organisation into its next exciting phase.

Recruitment for this role commenced in September of 2016, and the recruitment sub-committee were pleased with the response and talent interested in the position.

Following an intense process of interviews and ratification from the wider BOD, the talent, commitment, knowledge and passion the organisation was seeking was indeed the acting general manager, Greg Whaiapu.

"Greg has proven that he has great leadership style which has already made a positive impact on the team at the ARL headquarters," said ARL chairman Cameron McGregor.

"He has developed strong relationships with a number of people.

"From 20 years’ experience working in local government, his community engagement is exceptional and the fact that he has been chairman of the largest club in NZ for a number of years means he is well aware of the issues facing the grassroots of our sport.

"Greg was the outstanding candidate from a large group of quality candidates and we are excited that one of our own has risen to lead Auckland Rugby League into the future."

At the commencement of his employment Whaiapu will resign as an elected director of Auckland Rugby League and a replacement via the constitutional voting process will begin to find his replacement on the board.

"I am very excited and optimistic for the future of Auckland Rugby League," said Whaiapu.

"I am aware of the challenges that face our game from across the sports sector and am confident that the staff of ARL will continue to support our clubs and deliver the programmes we have on offer.

"I would like to thank the board for their confidence in my appointment and the clubs who have shared their support - I look forward to working with you all."

Whaiapu played rugby league through the grades.

He has served as a senior coach for both Mt Wellington and Otara, and managed the former premier Papakura and Manurewa team Southern United.

He served as chairman of the Manurewa Marlins Rugby League Club for 15 years and Auckland Maori for 20 years before being elected on the board of Auckland Rugby League in 2016.

He has also recently completed a post graduate degree in Maori Business Management.