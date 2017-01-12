Provincial property market heats up while Auckland cools

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 09:19

The Auckland property market is cooling off while the rest of the country heats up according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.

Head of Trade Me Property Nigel Jeffries said that after four years of "phenomenal growth" the Auckland region was finally slowing down. "For a long time the only property story has been the unbelievable growth in Auckland, but our latest data suggests that the Super City is cooling while provincial New Zealand is heating up.

"Excluding Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, the average asking price for property in provincial New Zealand hit a new record high in December, up almost 14 per cent to $464,600. That’s a jump of $55,450 since January, a faster rate than our largest cities over the same period."

Provincial property prices have risen by 37.9 per cent in the past five years, with the average asking price up from $336,950 in December 2011. The most recent three years have contributed the vast majority of this increase with $110,250 being added since December 2013.

In contrast to the jump around the regions, Auckland’s average asking price was almost flat in December, down $3000 or 0.3 per cent on a month ago to $908,850.

"Auckland has experienced a few quieter months recently and we don’t see the market taking off again any time soon," Mr Jeffries said. "Home owners in the city don’t need to despair though, with the average asking price in Auckland jumping 13 per cent during 2016."

Northland is super-hot

The much discussed ‘halo regions’ around Auckland - Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Northland - have seen enormous increases in average asking prices over the last 18 months as the Super City’s market exploded. However, until recently, Northland was lagging behind the other two regions in terms of growth.

Mr Jeffries said that Northland ‘blasted’ through the $500,000 mark in November and continued climbing in December. "Northland hit another record in December with average asking prices hitting $521,750. It’s up 21 per cent increase during 2016."

Over the past five years, the average asking price in Northland has risen by just under $150,000 (40 per cent), with more than half of that increase coming in the last 12 months.

Around the grounds

Of New Zealand’s 15 regions, seven hit record highs in the final month of 2016: Gisborne, Marlborough, Manawatu, Nelson, Northland, Southland and Waikato. Only the West Coast’s average asking price decreased on this time last year.

Mr Jeffries said the top of the South Island was particularly strong. "Marlborough has surged recently, with the average asking prices hitting $440,000 in December, beating its previous record of $439,850 from January 2009."

Nearby, the average asking price in Nelson hit $548,450 in December, a 17.6 per cent rise in the past 12 months.

Larger houses remain in high demand

Large houses (5+ bedrooms) showed the greatest year-n-year growth in average asking price in December, up 17.1 per cent.

Although the majority of large homes are in Auckland, demand was hot around the rest of the country too. Outside Auckland, the average asking price for a large property rose 16.6 per cent during 2016, landing at $793,950.

Urban living options continue to lag the main market

Mr Jeffries said urban properties started 2016 strongly, but by December they lagged the overall property market.

"The average asking price for an apartment, town house or unit eased and it could be down to the tighter restrictions placed on investors. We think sellers have been forced to adjust their expectations to attract the smaller pool of buyers. Prices are still strong, but they haven’t grown like we’d anticipated early in 2016.

"In Auckland, apartments are up 7.5 per cent in the past year, with units up 9.1 per cent. The average asking price for both is now well over $600,000 which would require a deposit of close to a quarter of a million dollars."