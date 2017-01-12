ANZ Truckometer: Approaching a variable speed zone

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 09:45

There was virtually no change in the two Truckometer indexes in December. The Heavy Traffic Index fell 0.1%, while the Light Traffic Index rose 0.1%.

The Heavy Traffic Index rose 2.9% in the December quarter, suggesting another solid GDP outturn is on the cards.

However, the recent very strong upward trend in the Light Traffic Index which has been evident for the past three years has now turned, with the index down 0.6% in Q4 - its first quarterly fall in more than three years. Although the index remains at very strong levels, given it leads the economy by six months, this suggests economic growth will slow into mid-2017.

ANZ Senior Economist Sharon Zollner said, "This would be consistent with our belief that the economy is starting to hit some speed limits. These include labour shortages (annual growth in ANZ job ads is the strongest in five years), high debt levels that are limiting further borrowing capacity, and constrained availability of credit.

"It could be that we are approaching the peak of the economic cycle, in growth terms. This does not mean something nasty is around the corner (though we are closely watching global risks). However, the economy is at somewhat of a cross roads. If consumers become over-exuberant based on their house price gains, the chances of a sharper future economic correction will intensify. If, on the other hand, they continue to show a degree of restraint, then the good times can go on for an extended period.

"The economy is in better structural shape (eg subdued inflation and a less-worrisome current account deficit) than it has typically tended to be at this stage of the economic cycle. We assume that that will remain the case. But a return of household borrow-and-spend behaviours of old would increase risks of a wilder boom/bust cycle, and that would not be great for business."