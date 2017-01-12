Tourist spend remains strong over November 2016

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 10:59

The latest Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates released by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) today show that tourism expenditure grew in most regions over the year to November 2016.

The fastest growing region was Nelson, which increased 15 per cent over the year to $337 million, followed by Otago (up 14 per cent to $3.5 billion) and West Coast (up 11 per cent to $475 million).

The earthquake on 14 November has had a limited overall impact on national tourism expenditure.

However, the earthquake made a significant impact on the total spend locally in North Canterbury,which includes Kaikoura and Hurunui Districts. This region saw a 20 per cent fall in tourism spending in November 2016 (to $22 million) compared with November 2015. International visitor spending fell 29 per cent in November 2016 (compared with November 2015), while domestic visitor spending fell 13 per cent over the same period.

As the earthquake occurred midway through November, the full impacts on the regional economies in the affected areas are not completely shown. The data for the month of December, due to be released on 26 January, will give a clearer indication of how tourism spending in these areas has been affected.

View the full statistics from the Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates: http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/sectors-industries/tourism/tourism-research-data/monthly-regional-tourism-estimates