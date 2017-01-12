EQC land assessments underway

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 12:45

The Earthquake Commission’s assessments of claims for customers whose properties suffered land damage in last November’s Kaikoura earthquake are underway.

General Manager Customer and Claims Trish Keith says that EQC began working with private insurers before Christmas to jointly assess land, building and contents damage for an initial group of properties around the Waiau area.

"We are working together with private insurers in information sharing and to assess properties in areas where significant land damage is known to have occurred.

"EQC staff have also been working at Recovery Assistance Centres in the region since November 2016 and have been able to quickly identify customers who have suffered a lot of damage and ensure that their claims are being settled."

Mrs Keith says that science is playing a significant role in EQC’s response to the earthquakes.

"Geotechnical information is being used to identify the locations that suffered the worst damage and from this we are able to identify and prioritise customer claims for assessment and settlement.

"EQC land assessors will make contact with customers before coming onto the property and will carry ID. EQC staff may be accompanied by geotechnical engineering support at the time of the assessment and joint assessments with private insurers may also be undertaken.

"If separate site visits are required then EQC and the private insurers will be sharing information in the interest of getting a timely settlement for our customers."

"EQC estimates it could receive up to 3500 land claims although the final number is not yet known at this stage.

"Customers have until midnight on 14 February 2017 to lodge a claim following last November’s event and we encourage anyone whose property may have incurred land damage during last year’s event to contact us," says Mrs Keith.