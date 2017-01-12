Otago tourist spending continues to grow - Waitaki MP

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 15:20

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says as tourists continue to flood into the Central Otago and Wanaka areas this summer, the on-going growth in visitor spending in Otago will be giving local tourist operators renewed confidence.

"Otago was the second fastest growing region in the country for tourist spending in November - recording a 14 percent increase in tourism expenditure to $3.5 billion, according to the latest Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates.

"This caps off almost six consecutive months of tourist spending increases in the second half of 2016, when Otago was ahead of every other region in the country apart from Nelson.

"It also lays a solid foundation for the summer spending surge which is happening now.

"Central Otago and Wanaka tourism operators are already saying that there’s a positive feeling in the air and that despite some patchy weather visitor numbers are very good.

"This is great news for the small communities around the region who rely on tourism spending for employment and economic growth. It will also give the many new operators, retailers and café owners who have recently opened around Central Otago and Wanaka, renewed confidence.

"The latest spending data also affirms the Government’s strategy of spreading tourism growth around the regions.

"In October of last year Otago recorded a 14 percent increase in tourist spending to 3.4 billion, a 12 percent rise in September, 9.6 percent growth in August, and 11 percent in July, reflecting consistent growth for the region in the second half of 2016.

"Let's remembers the benefits of tourism at this time of year and welcome visitors with the warmth and hospitality for which we are so well known."