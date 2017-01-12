North and South Island wool auctions receive varied support

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 16:19

New Zealand Wool Services International ltd’s CEO Mr John Dawson reports that the wool auctions in the North and South Islands this week produced considerable price variations for comparative types with the North Island levels well below the South’s.

Of the 19500 bales on offer, 7804 percent sold with the weighted currency indicator, compared to the last sale on 21st December was 1.62 percent higher, adding more downward pressure on local prices.

Mr Dawson advises that the South Island sale compared to when last sold on 15 December saw;

Fine crossbred fleece and shears firm to 3.5 percent cheaper, coarse fleece firm to 1.5 percent cheaper and second shears generally firm. Lambs fleece were 3 to 5 percent firmer with coarse oddments firm to 4 percent dearer.

The North Island selection compared to when last sold on 21 December saw;

Fine crossbred fleece and shears firm to 4 percent cheaper, coarse full fleece 3 to 6 percent cheaper with shears firm to 5 percent cheaper. First lambs fleece were firm to 5 percent cheaper with coarse long oddments up to 7 percent stronger and short oddments 7 percent cheaper.

Restricted activity with China, Australia and Western Europe principals, supported by India, Middle East and United Kingdom.

Next sale on 19 January comprises approximately 9200 bales from the North Island.