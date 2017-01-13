Alcohol advertising study ignores reality - Spirits New Zealand

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 08:57

A just released study on alcohol advertising at sporting occasions has ignored what is really happening to drinking in New Zealand.

"The study basically says that young New Zealanders’ exposure to alcohol signage at fixtures like cricket and tennis internationals is excessive and that this leads to harmful consumption.

"This could not be further from the truth," said Spirits New Zealand Chief Executive Robert Brewer today.

"Official Ministry of Health research continues to confirm that harmful drinking among younger drinkers in New Zealand is coming down and has been for some time," says Mr Brewer.

"Young people are choosing to drink less, to start drinking later in life and not to binge drink - something which the study has chosen to ignore," he said.

"And overall the amount being drunk continues to fall in New Zealand so to say that exposure to alcohol brands at sporting events is somehow increasing harm is simply not true."

Mr Brewer said that official figures show that 80% of the drinking public drink socially and responsibly.

"We all need to monitor how much we drink and make sure we drink moderately and stay safe and social."