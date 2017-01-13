Record year for Toyota in 2016

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 08:55

Toyota sold more vehicles in 2016 than ever before in its 50 year history in New Zealand.

In a second consecutive record year for the motor industry, 26,753 Toyotas were sold by Toyota New Zealand’s 68 dealers nationwide.

"We’d like to thank our loyal customers and our dealer network for their support in 2016.

"New Zealand experienced solid economic growth last year and we’ve been a beneficiary of that. The construction and infrastructure sectors are booming and we’ve got a great line-up and the right tools of the trade," said Steve Prangnell, Toyota New Zealand’s General Manager of Sales.

"Last year was far and away the biggest new vehicle market New Zealand has ever seen," said Mr Prangnell. In 2016 overall sales were up more than nine percent on 2015’s 134,012 sales reaching 146,753.

Toyota held an 18 percent share of the total new vehicle market, which includes heavy commercial vehicles.

2016 was also the 29th consecutive year Toyota has been the number one automotive brand in New Zealand and it’s the fifth consecutive year of increasing record sales since the Global Financial Crisis.

The Hilux, Corolla, RAV4, Hiace and Yaris were Toyota’s top five selling models in 2016.

"We sold more Hilux than ever before," said Mr Prangnell. "All of our main models have performed very well."

To put Toyotas 2016 performance into context, in 2011, Toyota was the market leader with 17,483 sales in a total market of 84,358 vehicles. Since then Toyota has grown sales 53 percent, which can be attributed to a combination of the buoyant economy and to being New Zealand’s favourite automotive brand as voted by consumers.

The Corolla (6,274 sales); RAV4 (3,612 sales); Hiace (2,612 sales and the Land Cruiser 200 (315 sales) were all leaders in their area of the market.

During 2016 Toyota launched or updated eight models, including the Corolla Hybrid, Prius, Camry, Aurion, Fortuner, LC70 and 86. (Note the new Hilux was launched late in 2015)

The rise and rise of the commercial vehicle market, driven by the sale of 2WD Utes - usually in high specification for use in urban areas, has seen commercial vehicles now claiming 30 percent of the market.

Sports utility vehicles and crossovers have also continued to surge and now have 36 percent of all sales.

Toyota’s Signature Class used cars have also benefitted from the buoyant market with a 15 percent rise in sales from 2015 (2,076) to (2,391) in 2016, with the notable introduction of the Prius Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) to the range.

Total Toyota used vehicles saw a seven percent rise in sales from 2015 (15,781) to (16,907) 2016.

Toyota sales since the GFC:

2011 - 17,483

2012 - 21,581

2013 - 23,703

2014 - 24,684

2015 - 26,319

2016 - 26,785