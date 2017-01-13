Still time to lodge EQC claims for Kaikoura quake event

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 12:44

The Earthquake Commission is reminding customers whose homes and property suffered damage in last year’s Kaikoura earthquakes that they still have time to lodge a claim.

General Manager Customer and Claims Trish Keith says that the Memorandum of Understanding between EQC and the private insurers has simplified how home and contents insurance claims are resolved.

"Anyone with a house or contents claim should contact their private insurer which are handling all content and building claims for EQC. The deadline for lodging a claim following last November’s event is midnight on 14 February 2017.

"We encourage anyone whose house or property suffered damage, and hasn’t made a claim to do so, even if the damage appears minor.

"EQC staff have been working at Recovery Assistance Centres in the region since November 2016 and have been able to quickly identify customers who have suffered a lot of damage and ensure that their claims are being settled."

Mrs Keith says customers who have a fire insurance policy on their home and contents at the time of the event can make a claim.

People can lodge land claims with EQC online at eqc.govt.nz/claims, via email on info@eqc.govt.nz, or by calling 0800 DAMAGE (326 243). The EQC call centre is open 7am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 6pm on Saturdays. Customers should contact their private insurer for content and building claims.

EQC covers earthquake damage to homes (usually up to $100,000 + GST), contents (usually up to $20,000 + GST) and a defined area of residential land.