Have your say on Easter Sunday shopping changes

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 14:41

We are proposing a new Easter Trading Bylaw, and our proposal is out for consultation until 27 January 2017.

Changes to the Shop Trading Hours Act in August 2016 now allow councils to make policies allowing trading on Easter Sunday in their districts.

We are proposing to allow shops to trade on Easter Sunday throughout our district. Our district is a popular holiday destination and Easter weekend is one of the peak holiday periods. Demand for goods and services during this period is high from our visitors and local residents, and business owners may want to be able to provide for this.

This policy will not force any shops to open, but provides for those who do want to trade on Easter Sunday to be able to do so. Our Council can't define specific opening hours, or determine what types of shops may open, or control or override shop trading provisions in other legislation, such as liquor licensing provisions.

Find out more on the proposed policy and how to make submission on it at a public meeting near you:

Schedule of public meetings

Wednesday 25 January 2017:

2pm - Whitianga at the Mercury Bay Service Centre,10 Monk Street.

5pm - Coromandel at the Coromandel Service Centre,355 Kapanga Road.

Thursday 26 January 2017:

2pm - Whangamata at the Whangamata War Memorial Hall, 328 Port Road.

5pm - Thames at the Civic Centre, 200 Mary Street.

Have your say

The proposal is open for consultation until 27 January 2017.

Check out the proposed policy and make a submission - www.tcdc.govt.nz/eastertrading

We'll be keeping our website and Facebook page up to date on progress, go to: www.tcdc.govt.nz/have-your-say/. You can also subscribe to our e-newsletter to keep up-to-date.