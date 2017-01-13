New senior appointments at Lincoln University

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 14:52

Vice-Chancellor Professor Robin Pollard welcomed senior appointments made this week at Lincoln University. He commented that considerable thought had been given to the positions and appointments, including discussion at staff fora, with Council members, and with other stakeholders.

"We needed to rebuild the senior management team, and that involved taking into account existing capabilities, preserving some organisational memory, and encouraging fresh approaches", Professor Pollard said. "The senior roles have been designed and filled to ensure that our community of scholars will flourish."

Three roles have not been filled in this round: Chief Commercial Officer, Director, KaiÄrahi MÄori, and Director, Research Management.

The new appointments are:

Chief Academic Officer - Professor Bruce McKenzie BS (Penn State), PhD (Cant), DipAgrSc (Cant)

Bruce is a crop and pasture agronomist by training, specialising in crop science, environmental effects on crop growth, computer simulation modelling, water use of crops and pastures.

He was appointed Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Life sciences at Lincoln University in 2008. In June 2016 he became the Chief Academic Officer (interim) with responsibility for the three university faculties (Agriculture and Life Sciences, Agri-Commerce and Environment Society and Design), Library Teaching and Learning and the University studies and English language Division.

Chief Operating Officer - Philippa Jones

Philippa is an experienced executive and transformation leader who has worked in social housing, tertiary education, research, local government, ACC and the Ministry of Health.

Her executive portfolios have included HR, organisation development, IT, business planning and performance measurement, marketing and communications, and enterprise portfolio management.

Philippa joined Lincoln University in March 2016 as Project Manager.

Chief Financial Officer - Howard Gant

Howard has more than 30 years’ experience in financial management and leadership. After completing commerce and Chartered Accountant qualifications in South Africa he worked with Price Waterhouse (now PWC). He has also worked with the Dow Chemical Company in the United States and the Gough Group in Christchurch. He has provided finance and governance consulting to New Zealand owned entities. He was appointed as Finance Director at Lincoln University in 2015 and became Chief Financial Officer (interim) in June 2016

Director of Human Resources - Emma Gibbons

Originally from Wales, Emma is of Kai Tahu descent. She moved to Christchurch in 2002.

Emma's work experience includes senior HR roles in the public and private sectors. Her most recent HR leadership positions were with Ngai Tahu Tourism and the Christchurch City Council. Emma brings a broad range of HR and operational skills and a strong focus on customer service to the role. Emma has been a Senior HR Advisor at Lincoln University since May 2016.