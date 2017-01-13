Ruud Kleinpaste to host BOP Young Fruit Grower Gala Dinner

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 16:54

New Zealand’s advocate for 'creepy crawlies', "the Bug Man" aka Ruud Kleinpaste has been confirmed as MC for the Bay of Plenty Young Fruit Grower gala dinner at the ASB Arena on Wednesday the 15th of February.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have secured Ruud. His advocacy to foster a younger generation to become science and nature-literate works hand in hand with the direction the horticulture industry is heading", says Nikki Johnson, CEO of NZKGI. "Ruud has a great knack for combining laughter and entertainment while reconnecting people to nature."

Ruud Kleinpaste is also looking forward to the evening; "Environmental Education and Community Engagement is becoming an increasingly important facet of my activities and I’m pleased to be able to get to know some of horticultures upcoming young leaders."

Contestants will battle it out for the 2017 title by taking part in a series of competitive events followed by a speech competition during the gala dinner. The overall winner is announced at the gala dinner.

The event is organised by industry partners who are committed to supporting the future of the horticulture industry and recognising its talented future leaders. Such a challenging event tests their skills and acknowledges excellence in horticulture.

Tickets to the gala dinner are $90 per person, with tables of 10 available. This includes a three-course meal and entertainment. Networking drinks start at 5.30pm.

Tickets are still available but selling fast! Don’t miss out on this event - go to the website and book your tickets now! www.bopyoungfruitgrower.co.nz