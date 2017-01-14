Fiat Ducato named best motorhome base vehicle

Saturday, 14 January, 2017 - 12:35

For the tenth year running the Fiat Ducato has been chosen by Europe’s leading motorhome and caravanning magazine, Promobil, as the best vehicle on which to build a motor home.

The German magazine, which has been reporting on and testing motorhomes for more than 25 years, and its readers’ choice of the Ducato as the best motorhome base vehicle is reflected by the Ducato’s outstanding performance in the motorhome sector. More than 73 per cent of all motorhomes sold in Europe, or 95,000 motorhomes, in 2016 sat on a Fiat Ducato base vehicle and since its launch the total Ducato-based motorhome account sits at more than half a million motorhomes.

The success of the Ducato in the demanding motorhome market is a testament both to the features that have made the Ducato such a success in the commercial vehicle sector - durability, reliability, ease of use and a range of versions and variants that meet all commercial needs - with specialist design and technology to meet the needs of the motorhome designer and motorhome owners.

Beneficial design features for the motorhome market include the entire powertrain, including the fuel tank at the front of the vehicle allowing complete design freedom with a very low chassis floor at the rear; programmes for the self-shifting gearbox and the chassis electronics such as ESP and ABS designed specifically for the load and driving characteristics of motorhomes; special versions, such as the Al-Ko low floor/light weight chassis with twin rear axle facility, specifically for the motorhome market; special test mules of each new Ducato generation loaded as for a motorhome and driven in motorhome conditions.

This dedication to needs of motorhome owners translates into motorhomes that are easier to drive, have much more spacious and flexible interiors, that are safer both to drive and in which to live, as well as providing a long, low cost life providing outstanding holiday and touring abilities and opportunities.

"This award is not just significant for the motorhome market, it also provides an important message to people looking for a commercial vehicle in New Zealand," explains David Smitherman, Chief Executive Officer of Fiat Chrysler New Zealand. "It clearly demonstrates Fiat’s dedication to making the Ducato safe, strong, easy to drive, durable and reliable as well as proving Fiat’s outstanding long term commitment to meeting the needs of its owners and providing outstanding customer support."