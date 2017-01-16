Will your skills be in demand in 2017? - Hays

Monday, 16 January, 2017 - 15:40

Looking for a new job in 2017? If you’re a Management Accountant, Site Manager, DevOps Engineer or Civil Engineer you’re in luck. These are just four of the skills that recruiting experts Hays says will be in high demand in 2017.

In its latest Hays Quarterly Report, released today and covering the January to March 2017 quarter, the recruiter says marketing professionals with creative writing skills, Executive or Personal Assistants who can also take on office management, and proven telesales professionals will be needed too.

According to Hays the job market will remain active, although that comes with its own challenges.

"Increased job vacancy activity in late 2016 was positive news for candidates, but it led to a fall in the number of available highly-skilled candidates," explains Jason Walker, Managing Director of Hays in New Zealand. "This continues with employers, particularly those in the industrial and construction sectors, looking for new staff.

"Given demand, employers will continue to face a supply and demand challenge this year. With both permanent and temporary vacancies on offer, highly skilled and experienced professionals will be sought," Jason said.

A selection of skills in demand from the Hays Quarterly Report includes:

Management Accountants: Needed as organisations factor insights from financial data into strategic decisions.

Accounts Processing and Accounts Payable professionals: As the engine room of the accounts team, departing staff are quickly replaced.

External Auditors: Given the skill shortage in professional practice, External Audit job seekers usually receive several offers.

Site Managers, Senior Quantity Surveyors, Project Managers, Forepersons, tradespeople and skilled labour with seismic strengthening experience: Demand rose following the tragic Kaikoura earthquake in November 2016. To meet staffing needs employers are looking across the country for people who can relocate permanently or temporarily.

Outbound and inbound telesales: Sought by contact centres to increase revenue.

Civil and Structural Engineersat the intermediate and senior levels: Required across the civil and structural sectors for new build design and alteration, the strengthening of buildings, land development, water and transport design projects and large infrastructure projects. Facilities Managers, Co-ordinators and Administrators: Corporate and professional candidates are in highest demand.

DevOps Engineers: Needed as organisations adopt or improve development practices, typically in Automation, Continuous Integration and Test Driven Development.

Legal Secretaries: Universally needed by law firms, however few entry-level candidates choose this profession.

Marketing professionals with creative writing skills: This skill isn’t typically taught or assessed at university, yet it is the skill most frequently requested by employers. Carpenters: Qualified job seekers are needed. Given the amount of work planned for the next few years, demand will not slow.

Registered Architects: Architecture practices are extremely busy with commercial and housing projects. Candidates need to be able to run projects and lead teams.

Executive/Personal Assistants and Office Managers: Required for combined roles due to restructures and a focus on cost savings.

For more on the skills in demand, please visit the Hays Quarterly Report at www.hays.net.nz/report.