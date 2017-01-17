2017 will be better than you think, with Asia leading the way

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 11:29

2017 will be better than you think, according to Deloitte, who today released the first edition of their Voice of Asia series, a collaborative effort by Deloitte member firms in the Asia Pacific region.

Deloitte New Zealand partner Linda Meade says this is good news for New Zealand, which is increasingly inter-connected with the economies and cultures of Asia.

"With nearly 60% of the world’s population, Asia is a primary hub of global diversity and innovation and is hugely important for New Zealand’s future prosperity and wellbeing," says Ms Meade.

Deloitte Australia economist Chris Richardson says despite protectionist rhetoric from the US and gloomy forecasts from the IMF, three factors suggest global growth is about to surprise on the upside, with Asia leading the way.

"First, the global economy is finally normalising after a decade of shocks and a natural healing process is underpinning a more resilient recovery. Second, world trade is already lifting and the benefits of this are spilling into Asia. And third, Asia’s mega-economies of India and China are increasingly being powered by consumer booms acting as a stabilising force in their economies and for the region," says Mr Richardson.

Global economy stabilising

Following a series of shocks that began with the global financial crisis and then, in quick succession, the Eurozone debt crisis and the geopolitical shocks in the Middle East, Europe and Asia, the global economy is finally normalising. Deloitte’s report predicts that global growth could in fact accelerate in 2017, with leading indicators already pointing to a lift in world trade. This will begin a virtuous circle in which global growth triggers an upsurge in trade which, in turn, fuels stronger growth. Asia’s major markets of China and India are also powering ahead and growth in most other countries in the region are strengthening, aided by a buoyant US economy.

Trade picking up

World trade volumes were damaged by successive crises and shocks in recent years, but leading indicators suggest volumes are ready to lift. Of course, there will still be risks in 2017, the largest of which may be the anticipated depreciation of the Chinese Yuan, which could affect the region’s nascent recovery.

Deloitte China economist Sitao Xu says the continuing devaluation of the Chinese Yuan is necessary, though how the Chinese government manages it will be key.

"If it’s too aggressive, other Asian currencies may also fall - which could tempt the incoming US President to follow through on his protectionist rhetoric and hit trade," says Mr Xu.

"Asia is increasingly plugged into China-centric value chains. Any impact on China from yuan devaluation or other policy changes could have a significant knock-on effect on other Asian economies. However, in the long run, most economies in Asia will benefit if China succeeds in rebalancing its economy."

While President-elect Trump is still largely an unknown quantity, his influence on global trade may be overstated. Indicators point to Asian and global trade strengthening, despite the rise of nationalistic and protectionist voices globally.

Consumers booming

Asia’s mega-economies, China and India, are increasingly being powered by consumer booms, providing Asia with an additional line of defence if global growth isn't as good as expected and trade tensions boil over.

"A new and optimistic generation is taking the lead in driving the direction of their economies: one that is technologically savvy, comfortable with the borderless consumerism of the global middle class, and yet imbued with the consumption-smoothing instincts of its parents and grandparents," says Mr Xu.

The new generation of consumer in Asia will be a stabilising force in their economies, meaning they are likely to play an anchor role for 2017, regardless of other developments.

"There has never been a better time to create a cohesive narrative that reflects the interdependence of the region and provides a glimpse of what’s possible across Asia. The report focuses on key unifying themes that underpin Asia’s current and future prosperity, which can help businesses and governments navigate the challenges and realise the opportunities that lie ahead," concludes Deloitte New Zealand’s Linda Meade.

For more analysis and details on the Voice of Asia, please visit Deloitte University Press.