$34.5m dividend for Co-op shareholders

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 11:35

Silver Fern Farms Co-operative Limited shareholders will receive a $34.5 million special dividend on 14 February.

The dividend of 30 cents per share on all Ordinary Shares and Rebate Shares follows the completion of Shanghai Maling Aquarius’ $267m investment in Silver Fern Farms Limited and the distribution to the Co-operative of $57million from that process which occurred in December 2016.

Silver Fern Farms Co-operative Chair Rob Hewett says the special dividend will be welcome news to shareholders. "This is the first dividend shareholders have received since 2008. Their support and patience as we have developed our Plate to Pasture value added strategy over the past 7 years has been critical to Silver Fern Farms."

"Following distribution of this dividend and the redemption of our Supplier Investment Shares completed last week, our co-operative will have distributed a total of $40 million to shareholders."

Silver Fern Farms Co-operative now holds a 50% share in a well capitalised Silver Fern Farms Limited and approximately $17 million in cash. The use of that cash will be determined by the Co-operative Board but is expected to be available for ongoing redemption of eligible Rebate Shares, running costs of the Co-operative and potentially future distributions.

The record date for eligibility to receive the special dividend is 5.00pm, 30 January 2017. The dividend will be unimputed.

Notices to shareholders holding Ordinary and Rebate Shares have today been sent advising of the special dividend eligibility and payment details.

Shareholders do not need to take any action in order to receive their Special dividend payment. Payment is expected to be made on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Shareholders can check their holding details currently held by the Company’s share registry, Link Market Services Limited at https://investorcentre.linkmarketservices.co.nz.