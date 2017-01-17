North Island transport links focus of infrastructure improvements

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 13:19

Reinstating the rail and road routes from Christchurch along the east coast to the North Island, is a key focus of infrastructure improvements noted in the Christchurch Economic Infrastructure Situation Report Janaury 2017 released today.

The quarterly report documents work underway in Canterbury’s transport, energy, water and communication networks.

The report says the medium term focus will be on repairing damage caused by the Kaikoura earthquake on 14 November, which severed the most direct link from Christchurch to the North Island. The government has committed to reinstating both the rail and road routes along the east coast through Kaikoura to Picton at an estimated cost of $1.4 billion to $2 billion.

Other updates in the report include:

Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) has lodged a resource consent application to lengthen the navigation channel by approximately 6.5 kilometres, widen it by 20 meters, and increase its depth by 5 to 6 meters.

The Rural Broadband Initiative, which has already provided 110,000 rural households and business access to copper broadband, has been extended with an extra $150 million funding. Proposals have been sought to provide mobile coverage to black spots on state highways and in tourist areas. Contracts are expected to be awarded from June this year.

Canterbury Development Corporation