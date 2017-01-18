Which credit card is right for you? - Canstar

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 06:15

As the Christmas credit card bills hit letter and inboxes all over New Zealand, Kiwis are on target to have spent over $36billion on their cards in 2016. This represents a six percent increase on 2015.

Of this $36billion spend, 63 percent - or $22.9billion - is interest bearing which, using the average interest rate of 19.24%, could equate to an annual interest of around $4.4billion (assuming simple interest only).

Canstar general manager Jose George says:

"With an interest bearing spend of $22.9 billion, it becomes very obvious why it is so important for consumers to make the right decisions about which credit cards they use. Credit card interest rates currently range from 12.69% to 25.99%. Chose the wrong card and it could have a massive impact on how you can manage your daily finances.

"The start of a new year is always a good time to do a bit of a ‘warrant of fitness’ on your finances. Now could be the right time to ask yourself if you want your credit card to simply do the job or would you prefer it work a bit smarter for you?"

There are 45 credit cards available in New Zealand offering anything from no annual fee and low rates to Airpoints or even KiwiSaver contributions. To figure out which card or cards offer the best deal, consumers need to consider what type of credit card user they are. After that choosing the right card becomes a lot easier.

A few factors to consider:

Spending and Payment Habits

There are some common traits that people can identify with which can give a baseline for the credit card options they have available to them:

I pay balance off in full every month - For these people, interest rates are not as important. A card with low or no annual costs would work. However, if this is your ‘go to’ card and you intend to use it heavily, a rewards programme could work for you. Although providing additional value, most reward cards tend to have a higher annual fee, which should be considered. It is important to remember that the less you spend the fewer rewards you attract but the annual cost will remain the same.

I pay minimum or part payment every month - If you are going to carry over a balance interest rates should be a strong consideration as they will have a large impact on the ongoing cost of a card facility. Low interest cards should be top of mind for these users.

I’m a low or emergency spender - A no-frills card with low or no annual fee would be best suited. For these users it may not make sense to consider a rewards card because the ongoing cost and interest rate on such cards could outweigh the potential rewards earned.

Loyalty Programmes

Loyalty programmes offering rewards are very popular in New Zealand. If you are interested in a loyalty programme, there are a number of options available ranging from flight rewards (primarily Air New Zealand and Qantas), to cash and financial rewards. Consider how much you need to spend to earn rewards and what the ‘burn rate’ is to redeem them to determine the card that is right for you.

Fees, Charges and Interest

Other factors to consider are the ongoing interest rates and how they are applied to purchases and balances, interest free periods, credit limits and any other fees and charges that could affect the overall worth or value of the facility.

Debt Consolidation

If managing existing credit card debt is an issue, post-Christmas is a good time to look at your options. Transferring a balance from an existing to a new credit card with a more favourable rate could be an option. Be careful to check when and how the transferred balance will attract interest and as with paying off any debt, discipline in paying off the balance is key.

Jose George continues:

"With so much choice, it really is important for consumers to know they are getting the best value for their credit card. This may mean spending a little bit of time researching their options but the result is that they could save hundreds of dollars in interest payments or even accumulate enough rewards to pay for a flight or other experiences. For more information visit canstar.co.nz"

The Top Rated Cards

With so many cards available to New Zealanders, Canstar has recently researched the market and awarded the following products Five Stars for Outstanding Value.

- Low Fee / Provider / Card

ASB / Visa Light

Kiwibank / MasterCard Zero

- Low Rate / Provider / Card

ASB / Visa Light

Westpac / Low Rate MasterCard

BNZ / Low Rate MasterCard

- $12,000 Annual Spend / Provider / Card

- Cash or other Rewards

Warehouse Money / Purple Visa Card

Gem / Onecard Visa

- Flight Rewards

American Express / Platinum Edge Credit Card

American Express / Air New Zealand Card

- $24,000 Annual Spend

Provider / Card

- Cash or other Rewards

BNZ / Advantage Visa Platinum - Fly Buys

BNZ / Advantage Visa Platinum - Cash Rewards

Gem / Onecard Visa

- Flight Rewards

American Express / Platinum Edge Credit Card

Westpac / Airpoints Platinum MasterCard

Kiwibank / Airpoints Platinum MasterCard

ANZ Bank / Airpoints Visa Platinum

- $60,000 Annual Spend

Provider / Card

- Cash or other Rewards

BNZ / Advantage Visa Platinum - Fly Buys

BNZ / Advantage Visa Platinum - Cash Rewards

Westpac / Hotpoints World MasterCard

- Flight Rewards

Kiwibank / Airpoints Platinum MasterCard

Westpac / Airpoints Platinum MasterCard

ANZ Bank / Airpoints Visa Platinum

American Express / Airpoints Platinum Card

- $120,000 Annual Spend

Provider / Card

- Cash or other Rewards

Westpac / Hotpoints World MasterCard

BNZ / Advantage Visa Platinum - Fly Buys

BNZ / Advantage Visa Platinum - Cash Rewards

- Flight Rewards

Westpac / Airpoints World MarsterCard

Kiwibank / Airpoints Platinum MasterCard

Westpac / Airpoints Platium MasterCard

ANZ Bank / Airpoints Visa Platinum

American Express / Airpoints Platinum Card

For further information and a full list of Canstar Five Star Ratings for Credit Cards, 2017, please visit the Canstar website.