Ravensdown appoints new eastern North Island regional manager

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 07:47

Ravensdown has announced George Williams (NgÄti Porou) will take over the role of Regional Manager Eastern North Island.

George brings with him over 18 years in agri business management in the East Coast region. Originally from Gisborne, he has spent the last two years in Dunedin as Ravensdown’s Technical Manager Animal Health for the lower South Island.

"The opportunity to lead a team of fantastic people achieving great results and service for the co-operative’s shareholders has brought me back to the East Coast. I am looking forward to reacquainting with shareholders in the wider Eastern region and working with the team to offer our shareholders the best possible service and support to strive for great results on farm," said George.

George will be basing himself at Ravensdown’s Napier site at Awatoto. His area covers from the top of the East Coast region, Waikura Valley, central Hawkes Bay and Dannevirke.

Ravensdown is one of the largest employers in the Hawkes Bay and last year its Napier site won Large Business of the Year at the 2015 Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce Awards.

As a farmer-owned co-operative, Ravensdown exists to optimise soil fertility and farm profitability in a sustainable way for farmers who seek to lift their productivity and lower their environmental impact. Beyond fertiliser, it provides nutrient management services, technical advice and essential farm inputs that help famers get the most from their land and livestock.