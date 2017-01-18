IAA to build Pacific Island awareness of licensed immigration advisers

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 09:36

Registrar of the New Zealand Immigration Advisers Authority (IAA) Catherine Albiston will be in the Pacific Islands next week raising awareness of the importance of only using licensed or exempt immigration advisers when seeking New Zealand immigration advice.

Ms Albiston will visit Fiji, Tonga and Samoa as part of an IAA campaign to increase community understanding of the IAA’s licensed adviser register and the risks associated with using unlicensed immigration advisers.

"Unfortunately, there are people who operate unlawfully and are unlicensed. With the amount of information available in today’s world, it can be difficult deciphering who to trust," says Albiston.

"That’s why the IAA offers a free register of licensed advisers on our website. Anyone seeking immigration advice should only use a licensed immigration adviser or an exempt person.

"Exempt persons include Immigration New Zealand, Citizens Advice Bureaux, Community Law Centres, and New Zealand lawyers.

"Licensed immigration advisers have specialist expertise and have met competency standards. They follow a code of conduct that requires them to be honest and respectful.

"People who are not licensed or exempt can share publicly available information or help friends and family occasionally, but cannot provide immigration advice," says Albiston.

The IAA is responsible for issuing licences to advisers and handles complaints related to poor immigration advice. The IAA does not provide immigration advice.

More information on the IAA can be found at www.iaa.govt.nz or via email - info@iaa.govt.nz. A person’s immigration status will not be affected by contacting the IAA.