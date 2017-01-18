Warehouse Money Purple Visa card wins award

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 11:08

The Warehouse Money Purple Visa Card has been recognised for providing outstanding value to customers in the Canstar Credit Card Awards.

The award for the Warehouse Money Purple Visa Card was revealed today in Canstar’s annual ratings for Best Credit Cards in the New Zealand market. The card received 5-stars in the Rewards $12,000 and under annual spend category.

"Warehouse Money’s Purple Visa Card was previously awarded 5-Stars for its Rewards Programme - but this year the Purple Visa Card has been singled out as offering outstanding value," says Hadyn Halls, Executive General Manager for Warehouse Money.

"Our cards, the Purple Visa Card and the Warehouse Money Visa Card add a whole new level of innovation in the credit card space," says Halls.

"We have the unique ability to provide our credit card customers with exclusive offers at some of NZ’s largest retailers including The Warehouse, Noel Leeming, Torpedo7, Warehouse Stationery and Number One Fitness. That, alongside our rewards programme Purple Dollars, means our Purple Visa Card is providing customers an unmatchable level of benefits and value within NZ."

Purple Visa Cards earn customers two Purple Dollars every time they spend $150 at The Warehouse in-store or online and one Purple Dollar when they spend $150 elsewhere. The rewards can only be redeemed in store at The Warehouse.

As well as that, the card charges no set up, annual fee or additional cardholder fees. And, where many Rewards schemes have points that expire after three years - and some expire within six months - Purple Dollars never expire and customers can redeem their points instantly at the till on the very same card. Most other Rewards providers issue paper vouchers or require customers to go online to redeem their rewards at a later date.

Canstar rates credit cards under four annual spend levels - $12,000, $24,000, $60,000 and $120,000. The Warehouse Money Purple Visa Card was rated under $12,000. Canstar compares the dollar value of points earned each year with the cost of the card and its annual fees.

Jose George, General Manager of Canstar NZ, says, "The New Zealand credit card market is a competitive one and being recognised for offering outstanding Value is a significant achievement. Well done to Warehouse Money Purple Visa Card."