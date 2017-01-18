Applications open for 2018 Global Fisheries Scholarship

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 15:28

Te Ohu Kaimoana (the Māori Fisheries Trust) and Japanese seafood company Nippon Suisan Kaisha (Nissui) are pleased to announce that applications are now open for the 2018 Global Fisheries Scholarship.

We are looking for Māori who have studied or work in fisheries management, aquaculture, marine biology, business management and fisheries or food processing and are looking at a career in the seafood industry. Applications close 5.00pm on Friday 10 February 2017. Click here to apply.

Please forward this notification to anyone you know who could be interested in applying for this prestigious scholarship. For further information, email ika@teohu.maori.nz or call Te Ohu Kaimoana on 04 9319 500.

Read about our 2015 scholar Mr Charles Rowe or our 2016 Global Fisheries Scholar Ms Alyx Pivac.