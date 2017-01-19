IRD prepares to roll out information knowledge management system

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 08:37

Inland Revenue has signed a deal with New Zealand company TEAM Asparona to provide the first stage of a new multi-million dollar information knowledge management system.

TEAM Asparona, a partnership between TEAM Informatics and DeloitteAsparona, won the contract ahead of other competitive bids. It is tasked with the initial design of a content management system for the project.

Deputy Commissioner Transformation Greg James says the new information knowledge management system will cost up to $25 million and is an important component of Inland Revenue’s transformation programme. The 10-year investment includes all required software, hardware and services.

"Our transformation is all about being focussed on the customer and being smarter in the way we use information," Mr James says.

"We’re confident that TEAM Asparona will design a solution that meets our objectives and has the flow on effect of simplifying tax for customers."

The new system will significantly improve the quality, accuracy and consistency of information. Automated workflows will save effort and speed up the time it takes Inland Revenue to respond to customers.

Mr James says a huge amount of information is gathered by the department and this new system will radically change the way staff use it.

"We’re confident that TEAM Asparona will work with us to design a system that will take Inland Revenue to higher levels of innovation and customer service and we’re pleased to have them on board."

Meanwhile, in the latest round of tenders, Mr James says Inland Revenue is actively seeking proposals from providers to establish a panel which can supply advanced analytics products and services.

"We want to develop processes and solutions to better understand our customers and to predict future trends, since better use of information and analytics is a key objective of our transformation.

"The analytics tools we use need to become an everyday part of doing business and must be accessible to all staff and not just the specialists."

"If there are local businesses to help us achieve this, then that would be superb," Mr James says.